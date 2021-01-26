iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.66 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 194,897 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 125,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17.

