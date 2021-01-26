iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,700 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Russia ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.89% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,717,000 after buying an additional 1,119,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,122,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 49,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 65,065 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 39,288 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ERUS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

