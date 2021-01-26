iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $249.39 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $250.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

