iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.89. 1,695,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,050,703. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $217.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

