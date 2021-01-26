iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Holdings Increased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,257,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $315.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.40. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $320.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

