iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $232.26

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $232.26 and last traded at $230.54, with a volume of 87893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.28.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.72.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.