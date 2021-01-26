iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,848,000 after buying an additional 1,168,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,771,000 after buying an additional 238,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,704,000 after buying an additional 90,585 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,036,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,592,000 after buying an additional 74,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,577,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $70.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,215. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.