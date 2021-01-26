iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.86

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.86 and last traded at $92.86, with a volume of 110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.78.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,765,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after purchasing an additional 429,040 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,896,000 after buying an additional 447,733 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

