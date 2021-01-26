iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $137.97

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $137.97 and last traded at $137.95, with a volume of 788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,457,000 after buying an additional 850,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

