iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Decreased by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,896 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,779,000 after buying an additional 828,156 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,671,000 after buying an additional 650,970 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,558,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,451,000 after purchasing an additional 605,079 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $57,045,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,335,000 after purchasing an additional 285,167 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock remained flat at $$110.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 104,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,288. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $110.61. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.