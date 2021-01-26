iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after acquiring an additional 869,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,547,000 after buying an additional 198,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,555,000 after buying an additional 282,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,420 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,887. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.14. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $128.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

