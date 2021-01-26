iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Trading Down 2.6%

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.82 and last traded at $38.82. 137,398 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

