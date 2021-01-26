Iteris (ITI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. On average, analysts expect Iteris to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $280.81 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In related news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $161,512.20. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

