Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Trading Down 12.7%

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) traded down 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.58. 28,574,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 16,221,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

