Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Sells $44,840.84 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.22. 264,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $108.89.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.91 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 469.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 722,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Itron by 103.9% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after purchasing an additional 377,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,807,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,728,000 after purchasing an additional 278,641 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Itron by 37.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 555,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Itron by 242.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITRI. Stephens began coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

