Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Sells $44,840.84 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Itron stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.22. 264,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $108.89.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.91 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITRI. Stephens began coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
