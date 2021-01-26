Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.72

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $6.84. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 1,280,646 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.56. The company has a current ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of C$7.98 billion and a PE ratio of -954.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$590,335.02. Also, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$109,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,061.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

