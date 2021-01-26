IZE (IZE) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. IZE has a total market capitalization of $839.61 million and $42,273.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IZE token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IZE has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IZE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00128370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072307 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00278951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00068415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039291 BTC.

IZE Token Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. The official website for IZE is izeholdings.io/en

Buying and Selling IZE

IZE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IZE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IZE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IZE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.