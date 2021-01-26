IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Down 7.3%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 9,123,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 9,239,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IZEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $314.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Dfpg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.