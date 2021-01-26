J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $152.00. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JBHT. UBS Group cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,172. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day moving average of $134.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $888,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

