J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Rating Lowered by 140166

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by research analysts at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $152.00. 140166’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.05.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $146.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day moving average of $134.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Longer Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 167,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 990,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

