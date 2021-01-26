J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

JJSF opened at $156.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.18. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $186.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,275,360.00. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $424,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,922.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,093 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

