Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.65 Million

Brokerages expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report sales of $332.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $322.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $343.76 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $307.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.02. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at about $9,376,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,900,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 576.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,294 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

