James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) (LON:FSJ) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,102.96

Shares of James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) (LON:FSJ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,102.96 and traded as low as $979.00. James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) shares last traded at $1,014.00, with a volume of 81,928 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 942.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £510.74 million and a PE ratio of 20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, insider Stuart Kilpatrick bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,850 ($31,160.18).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

