Janney Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,868,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 79,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 49,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.