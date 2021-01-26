Janney Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 219.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after acquiring an additional 50,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,636,000 after acquiring an additional 191,305 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.