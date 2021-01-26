Janney Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 175.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $67.05.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.