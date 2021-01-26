Janney Capital Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,678.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on D. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

