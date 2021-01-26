Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,337 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,935,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 118,340 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,640,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 423.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 77,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 62,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter.

SMB opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

