Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,086 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,478,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,306,904,000 after acquiring an additional 558,513 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

V stock opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.27. The company has a market capitalization of $391.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.