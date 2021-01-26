Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 13,214 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,214 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 24,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

Shares of KHC opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

