Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000.

VYMI opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $64.74.

