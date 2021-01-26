Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,401 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $36,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after buying an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1,139.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $292.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 136.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

