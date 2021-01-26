Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 42,085 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,085 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

