Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 53,170 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,170 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $43,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after purchasing an additional 386,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $225.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.03. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,592 shares of company stock valued at $25,524,938 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

