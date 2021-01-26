Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 9,787 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $31,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chubb by 72.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Chubb by 38.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $152.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.72.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

