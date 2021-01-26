Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,144 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $41,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

