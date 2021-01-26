Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $39,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.40.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.53. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.