Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $38,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.91.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

