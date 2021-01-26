Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $28.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.50% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $963,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $66,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BLV opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.89.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.