Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $30.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.53% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $30,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,700,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,948,000.

HDV stock opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $96.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.72.

