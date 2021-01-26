Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $30.52 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,108 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $30,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.