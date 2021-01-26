Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Waste Management worth $29,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 103.4% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 137,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 32,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WM opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

