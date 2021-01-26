Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 515.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,730 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USIG. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 358,865 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,683,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 59,986 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 121,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.31. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $62.29.

