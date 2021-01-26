Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,605 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,833 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE stock opened at $137.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.85 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.09 and a 200 day moving average of $123.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

