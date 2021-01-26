Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 10,787 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $50,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 175,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in McDonald’s by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $213.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.51. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.