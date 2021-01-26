Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 13,338 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.22.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $172.92 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.