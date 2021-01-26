Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 550,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,112 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $26,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

