Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152,411 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $43,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

XOM opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.