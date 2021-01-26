Jarvis+ Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $151,593.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $377,270.75 and $151,593.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00069432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.27 or 0.00846764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00054633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.76 or 0.04395433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

