JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €19.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) received a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DEC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.88 ($21.04).

Get JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) alerts:

EPA:DEC traded down €0.49 ($0.58) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €15.03 ($17.68). 214,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.39. JCDecaux SA has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a one year high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.